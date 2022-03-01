Travel resolutions for the new year

The Travel Mom shares some recommendations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Did your New Year's Resolutions include traveling more? Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom has a great suggestion if you are looking to get away in 2022.

The Hilton Cancun is a great destination to add to your list. This property is beachfront and all inclusive so you are bound to have an amazing time.

Make sure before you adventure off to check the website of where you are traveling. Everywhere has their own COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines so it is important to double check before gong.