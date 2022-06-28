Travel tips for the elderly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Older travelers are itching to get back out and travel again. According to AARP’s 2022 Travel Trends report, 66 percent of people over age 70 anticipate traveling this year. If you are going on a trip or maybe traveling with older loved ones, it is essential to be prepared. Here to help us sort it out the many questions concerning seniors and travelling is friend of the show and aging expert Anthony Cirillo.
How can we know whether a senior is capable of handling a trip especially if it is an extended one or far away?
- Health and abilities, not age, as well as the capacities of the caregiver should be considered. Maybe mom and dad can handle it.
- Start with their physician. Get medical clearance. Get required vaccinations.
- Double-check health insurance coverage.
- Purchase travel insurance — which can include trip disruption, medical and/or evacuation coverage.
- Write prescriptions for extra medications.
- Take all pertinent information - list of medications; advance directives and medical records.
How do you start planning?
- Destination and transportation are key issues.
- Mom - needed oxygen; and a walker.
- Impacts transportation, accommodations and destination.
- Traveling by airplane -hassle. Travelers with disabilities and medical conditions may consider getting a TSA Notification Card.
- Leaving the country, consider Global Entry.
- Try for direct flights.
- Allow for longer connection times and arrange for cart transportation.
- Amtrak provides accommodations.
- When driving, consider a rental vehicle with more space and accessible features. Allow for more frequent stops for eating, stretching, and using the restroom.
- Hotel -request an appropriate room. A first floor room, adjoining rooms, wheelchair or stroller accessibility, or proximity to an elevator.
- Does hotel have a house doctor is on-call and the telephone number. location and telephone number of the nearest hospital.
How do we choose where to go and how do we travel in the Covid-era?
- Families can take risk-reduction strategies, some of which include testing, partaking in outdoor activities, avoiding crowds, monitoring infection rates and visiting local destinations.
- Frequently mentioned - Cruises. Disney. www.roadscholar.org. Las Vegas, Seattle, Montreal, London and Dublin.
- Look for places that offer a wide range of activities so people of all ages.
- Sight-seeing destination then consider the transportation options. Plan a slower pace vacation.
For more information visit the AgingExperience.com