Travel tips for the elderly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Older travelers are itching to get back out and travel again. According to AARP’s 2022 Travel Trends report, 66 percent of people over age 70 anticipate traveling this year. If you are going on a trip or maybe traveling with older loved ones, it is essential to be prepared. Here to help us sort it out the many questions concerning seniors and travelling is friend of the show and aging expert Anthony Cirillo.