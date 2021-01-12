Traveling with families is easy with VRBO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
Good news for kids! The VRBO 2021 trend report shows parents are more likely to treat their kids to an extra special vacation and they're also giving them a say in the vacation planning. In fact, half of families say they're more likely to let the kids decide where they go. 43% of families say they're more likely to let their kids skip school for their vacation.
Here's a tip. When you're looking for your next vacation home on VRBO, use search filters for amenities the whole family will love like private pools, game rooms and home theaters. There's also a demand for pet friendly homes as well.
For more information visit vrbo.com