CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traveling post-pandemic is at an all-time high. Traveling as you age comes with challenges. Add on a spate of natural disasters and you have a recipe for a spoiled vacation. If you are going on a trip or maybe traveling with older loved ones, it is essential to be prepared. Here to help us sort it out is friend of the show and aging expert Anthony Cirillo.

As you get older, it might be wiser to work with a reputed travel agency to avoid extra stress. Travelers with disabilities and medical conditions may consider getting a TSA Notification Card. If you're leaving the country, consider Global Entry, which include TSA pre-check. You can also enroll in the U.S. government’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which allows travelers to register their itinerary and addresses. In case of a disaster, local embassies know to alert and look for you.

Try for direct flights. Generally, buying any sort of flexible ticket fare can be helpful if travelers might need to change their date or destination. Buying tickets with a credit card that offers extra protection can also come in handy. Also, allow for longer connection times and arrange for cart transportation. This is very important. Understand the airports you are flying into and out of.

Double-check health insurance coverage. If you have straight Medicare, you will probably be covered state to state. If you don’t and if you are traveling overseas, consider not just trip insurance but medical insurance.

Buy trip insurance that covers evacuations. Know how you would be treated or evacuated if you get sick or injured and what would you do if they found themselves stranded, hacked or kidnapped. Read he fine print. For the most latitude, purchase the “Cancel for Any Reason” benefit.

