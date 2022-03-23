Treat Erectile Dysfunction with Acoustic Wave Therapy

High Cholesterol, high blood pressure and heart disease, these are all serious medical conditions that can result from one common symptom Erectile Dysfunction. The emotional toll erectile dysfunction can wreak on a couple love life can be devastating. Traditionally E.D has been treated with pills, surgery and injections but at what cost? The side effects range from headaches and overall not feeling well emotionally. Andrew Rinehart form Oak Valley Medical is here to talk about an easy noninvasive procedure that can restore very quickly men’s sexual health. Acoustic Wave therapy is an non-invasive therapy that many men are opting to do. As a matter of fact there have been numerous clinical studies (Cambridge) where Acoustic Wave Therapy has become the standard in men’s health care.

Erectile Dysfunction affects many men and their significant others especially in the bedroom. E.D can bleed into ordinary life and can negatively impact the mood, emotions and overall psyche of men. The Acoustic Wave Therapy treatment is an non-invasive procedure and is discreet and confidential. The Acoustic Wave Therapy is very effective in restoring and opening up blood vessels. Gone is the embarrassment of picking up pills from the pharmacy. The procedure is easier than surgery or injections because the device is placed on the skin. The gentle pressure of the waves will begin to regrow the blood vessels. This 15 minute procedures can be done on your lunch break with great results an no downtime. Acoustic Wave Therapy is allowing men to regain their confidence. For more information visit OakValleyMedicalClinic.com.