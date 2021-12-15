Treatment for popping of the ears

Do you have muffled hearing, or popping or clicking of the ears? It could be caused by a cold, allergy or sinus infection. Dr. Roy Lewis, with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, says this time of year he sees a lot of people with ear pain. Over the counter medication can help. If you don't feel better in 5-7 days, it's probably time to see a doctor. You could have a full sinus infection and need an antibiotic There's also a technique called balloon dilation for patients with chronic sinus infections. Dr. Lewis says the procedure can be done in the office under local anesthesia.