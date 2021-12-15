Treatment for popping of the ears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
Do you have muffled hearing, or popping or clicking of the ears? It could be caused by a cold, allergy or sinus infection. Dr. Roy Lewis, with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, says this time of year he sees a lot of people with ear pain. Over the counter medication can help. If you don't feel better in 5-7 days, it's probably time to see a doctor. You could have a full sinus infection and need an antibiotic There's also a technique called balloon dilation for patients with chronic sinus infections. Dr. Lewis says the procedure can be done in the office under local anesthesia.
To learn more about this procedure visit wejustmakesense.com