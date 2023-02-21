Delicious treats for your pup

Spoil your pup with something from Treats by Marisol Gourmet Dog Bakery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a tasty and safe treat to give your pup, look no further than Treats by Marisol Gourmet Dog Bakery! Owner Jocelyn Marisol Pineda started this business because she loved baking and dogs. Now she plans to run this business full-time!

All of the treats made by Treats by Marisol Gourmet Dog Bakery are made with 100% organic, non-toxic, food grade ingredients that are safe for your dogs and easy on their bellies. They offer everything from hard treats, to dog poptarts, to full blown cakes for special occasions!

The next chance to catch Treats by Marisol Gourmet Dog Bakery at a pop up event on is March 12th with Girl Tribe!

If you'd like to order delicious treats to spoil your pup, go online to shoptreatsbymarisol.com.

