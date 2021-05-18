x
See what Mia and Eugene have cooked up for Trending Tuesday

What happens when you put a whisk into a bag of flour?

Every Tuesday on Charlotte Tuesday, Mia and Eugene will introduce you to something that's trending!   In case you missed last week, they tested out the theory that dipping a cucumber in sugar gives you the taste of watermelon. 

Now, they wanted to see if you can take the mess out of baking. You know how messy flour can be when you scoop it in a measuring cup. Today they try dipping the whisk into the bag of flour and then tapping it on the bowl. Check it out!

If you want us to test a Tuesday Trend, reach out to @MiaAtkinsTV