Safety tips for Halloween

Candy check and reflective clothing during Halloween is crucial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is fun and great for the kids as they trick or treat , But Halloween should also be safe. Here with some safety tips are the Urban House Call Doctors Dr. Karla And Dr. Rob Robinson.

Tip 1: Toxins in costumes

This is an area where the are very few regulations how costumes are made. Parents need to be aware that here are toxins in plastic and makeup of kids costumes. Read the labels and if you can make your own homemade costumes. If you must purchase there are some paper options available.

Tip 2: Wearing a mask

We are still in the midst of a pandemic so the Urban House Call Doctors recommend that you wear a mask that is Covid-19 safe. The mask that comes with the costume may not allow for visibility and can be a distraction.

Tip 3: Candy inspection

Parent please inspect all candies. Some kids may have food allergies and may not be able to enjoy certain types of candy. Check the labels on candy to make sure there are no allergens. Also inspect candy closely to make sure there is no evidence of candy tampering. If the candy seems suspect throw it away.

Tip 4: Wear reflective clothing

It is so important that kids been seen. Its starting to get dark earlier so protect your child from vehicle by wearing bright reflective clothing. As kids criss- cross the street and walk about through neighborhoods, they need to be seen by oncoming traffic and other trick or treater. Also having a flashlight handy to light your way is not a bad idea.