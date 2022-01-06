Sip on a Triple C beer all summer long

They have unique flavors like a peanut butter and jelly beer and even a pickle beer

This summer, try out a new and unique beer from Triple C Brewing. They have tons of great flavors that you probably have not seen anywhere else!

First up is the Salter Goober which is a Sour Fruited Gose. It is 4.7% ABV and tastes of strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry jam with peanut butter and salt undertones.

Next is the Rainbow Sherbet Berliner Weisse Sour. It comes in at 4.2% ABV. It tastes of raspberry, pineapple, lime, and vanilla added in secondarily and brewed with lactose to add a touch of sweetness and balance.

Then these is the Neon Limes American lager. It is a 5.7% ABV and is fermented cool and lagered extensively. It is crisp and refreshing.

Lastly is the Good Golly Miss Molly Pickle Gose Sour. It is sour, salty and savory. Perfect if you love pickles!

