Build a tropical oasis in your backyard

Pike Nursery has huge selection of tropical plants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're dreaming of a tropical getaway, head to your backyard! Pike Nursery can help you transform your space into a tropical oasis with the bold textures, large-scale statements and eye-popping colors of tropical plants.

Here's a little bit about them. Bougainvilleas thrive in hot, sunny areas. The actual flower of the plant is small and generally white. The color is actually the bracts surrounding the flower, just like poinsettias.The bracts could be pink, magenta, purple, red, orange, white or yellow.

Hibiscus is one of the most recognized tropical flowers. The huge plate-like flowers come in almost every color imaginable. These hardy options will survive our winters and come back every year. Hibiscus attracts hummingbirds and butterflies.

Mandevilla/Dipladenia are easy to care for. They're a great climber for a trellis or a container garden. The trumpet-shaped flowers come in white, red or pink. They attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

Daylilies thrive in full sun and heat. They are water wise and can handle dry spells. They're super easy to grow and are very low maintenance. They attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

Canna lilies come in very bold colors. They are very eye catching and can grow up to six feet.

Ferns are a great tropical plant for shade. Add to bare spaces under trees or on porches and balconies shielded from direct sun.

Caladiums are another shade-loving tropical plant grown for its foliage. There are many varieties with lots of patterns and colors. They add lots of interest to gardens and pots.

There are also tropicals that thrive indoors, like orchids, bromeliads, palms and birds of paradise.

Visit Pike Nursery in Highland Creek, Ballantyne, Matthews and Lake Norman. Or online at https://www.pikenursery.com