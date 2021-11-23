Tropical Smoothie Cafe is teaming up with WCNC and the Salvation Army for the Magical Toy Drive

This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This holiday season, we can all help put smiles on the faces of children in need. WCNC and the Salvation Army have teamed up kick off this year's magical toy drive. For the 2nd year in row, Tropical Smoothie Café is part of our team.

The Salvation Army hopes to provide gifts for more than 21,000 children this year. New unwrapped toys will be accepted through December 17th at any Charlotte area Belk store.