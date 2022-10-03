Troy Allen Clothier comes to Charlotte

Troy Allen Robinson has been in fashion industry for 30 years. He has made Heisman suits for trophy winners like Eddie George and Troy Smith. He has now brought his brand and business Troy Allen Clothier to Charlotte.

Troy Allen started just before the pandemic and that derailed in his plans but not his resolved. Troy Allen Clothier was able to make ends meet and satisfy many customers despite the pandemic. Growing up in Cleveland he knew the importance of dressing well. As a matter of fact dressing well and for success became part of his lifestyle. Troy Allen Clothier brings loads of experience, beautiful colors and fabrics and custom designs to meet the need of his clients. For more visit Troy Allen clothier on Facebook live every Tuesday and Friday @TroyAllenClothier or you can visit TroyAllenClothier.com or call 704-910-2026.