Truck Drivers and Heavy Machine operators compete in 2023 Road-eo Nat'l Championship

Republic Services is a leader in Environmental Services, partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. They are Sustainability in Action and promise to be environmentally responsible and to help our customers be environmentally responsible too.

Republic Services employs 39,000 people across the U.S. – from the drivers who keep our communities clean, to the field and corporate staff who support them.

As a company, they say, they uphold strong values and hire people who also have strong values and can foster Republic Services’ culture of helpfulness, belonging and safety.

Employees from Republic Services traveled from across the country to compete with fellow operators, employees, and technicians (in all 93 people took part) at the 2023 Road-eo National Championship in Phoenix, AZ. Competitors say it's fun "you get to see the best of the best, and compete against the best of the best." One participant, Dave Garrison who competed in 2019 as a finalist made his return, saying the experience is humbling..."it's a testament to honing your craft, this is not unskilled labor anymore."

The Road-eo served as an opportunity for Republic Services' employees with a perfect safety record to demonstrate their skills against other local, regional winners: drivers and operators navigated times courses with challenges and obstacles they encounter everyday.

