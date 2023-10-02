Trusts and nothing but Trusts!

Put your assets in a Trust with McIntyre Law

Today we are talking about nothing but Trusts - Revocable and Irrevocable Trust. Here with more is Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law.

A trust specifically is used in estate planning. It is a legal entity that can hold any assets. They help tremendously with generational wealth. Trust can be Revocable or Irrevocable. With a Revocable Trust, you can revoke or change your trust at any point during your lifetime as long as you’re competent. For example, you could transfer more assets to your trust, add or remove beneficiaries, or sell trust property. Revocable Trust provide flexibility, which makes them a popular planning option.. However, assets in a Revocable Trust are considered part of your taxable estate, which means they are subject to estate taxes when you pass away. Once you pass away, your Revocable Trust becomes Irrevocable, meaning it generally can’t be revoked or changed. At that point, your successor trustee will follow the instructions in your trust document to distribute your trust’s assets.

An Irrevocable Trust is a type of trust that, once executed, almost always requires court or beneficiary approval to change its terms. You transfer ownership of your property to an Irrevocable Trust in the same way as a Revocable Trust. But once your assets belong to the trust, you don’t have full freedom to make changes. “They are protected” says Begley. When you move your assets into an Irrevocable Trust, they’re often no longer part of your taxable estate. This means your estate won’t have to pay estate tax on them when you pass away.

How do you know if you need a trust? You may want to transfer your assets to your heirs and avoid the probate process or your assets could change over the course of your lifetime, and you may want the freedom to swap beneficiaries. You may want to avoid estate taxes.