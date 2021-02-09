Try adding Camu Camu into your diet

Camu Camu is native to the amazon rain forest, but is gaining popularity worldwide because of its health benefits. Camu Camu is one of the most concentrated natural food sources of vitamin C and other crucial minerals. It may reduce the risk of chronic diseases due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. You can purchase it as a powder and add it to smoothies or blend it into your yogurt, oatmeal or baked goods. You can learn more health tips by subscribing to the be organic podcast produced weekly wherever you get your podcasts.