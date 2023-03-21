Try Bad Daddy’s Truffalo wings

Wings and more on the menu at Bad Daddy’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March Madness is heating up, and that means so are gametime snacks.

This morning we're joined by Burnham Jackson, general manager at Bad Daddy's Burger Bars. Burnham says “we are taking wings to the next level.” Bad Daddy’s is again featuring its Truffalo Wings. They are jumbo crispy wings tossed in housemade truffle-infused buffalo sauce for a rich and savory flavor and topped with parmesan cheese. Go into any Bad Daddy’s location and get our delicious wings. These Jumbo crispy wings are tossed in house-made truffle-infused buffalo sauce & topped with parmesan cheese. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Be sure to get them as while you can, because these are only available for a limited time – March 16-April 3!

These are sure to be a party and gameday pleaser. Enjoy the family pack sizing for March Madness! But that’s not all Bad Daddy’s has a host of foods on the menu from sliders, salads, burgers of course , pimento cheese and more. For more visit https://www.baddaddysburgerbar.com/

