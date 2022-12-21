Trying times - tips to protect your job

Protecting your job during inflation and signs of a recession

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Talks of inflation and recession abounds, what does that mean for your job? How do you protect your job during turbulent times? Here with more is Career Coach Megan Spivey. The pandemic, inflation and now talks of a recession has increase the anxiety many people feel about their employment situation. It’s understandable but employing these tips may help you ease some of the stress concerning your employment.

Tip #1 - Put down the phone, pick up a pen

When you feel yourself getting sucked into doom & gloom headlines - put down the phone / turn off the TV. The reality is that none of us can control the forces that drive a recession - nor do we know just how impactful this recession may be overall and to your unique situation.

Take a piece of paper and write "things I can control" - and then add 3 columns:

1. Who can you spend time with that lifts you up? Write their names down & find ways to spend more time with them. At work in particular, who is the colleague that brings the best energy? Seek out time with him or her even if you don't work directly together.

2. What skills and positive traits do you bring to the table? This can be tangible certifications or licenses you hold, or intangible but unique qualities that you bring to your life and work

3. How do you want people to describe their interactions with you? Write down the words that describe you when you're at your best.

Keep this paper handy and refer back to it anytime you feel overwhelmed or if the headlines start pulling you in.

Tip #2 - Be Observant & On Top of Your Industry Trends

Knowing what you can control is important, but you also can't bury your head in the sand. A recession is not a one size fits all impact. Be honest with yourself about where your industry is positioned and more specifically how your company fits within the industry. “To make industry research less daunting, I suggest being knowledgeable about your company's health & 3 relevant competitors” says Spivey. Within your workplace, watch for events like the exit of senior leaders, the arrival of consultants and abrupt re-organizations. With your company's financial results - keep it simple. Look at the bottom line of profitability. Even if your company is profitable, keep an eye on trends vs. the results in isolation. “Also when researching your company's 3 competitors, I recommend leveraging industry specific publications wherever possible vs. mainstream news. LinkedIn can also be a great source of information as it relates to job postings ramping up or down. By targeting your research and being observant in your day to day, you can put the recession into context for your specific situation” says Spivey.

Tip #3 - Resist The Resume Urge & Talk to Humans

This is the most important career tip even when there's not a recession in the mix. When most people come for a career search, their first focus area is the resume. The first step, should be especially in this environment, is knowing who's in your network. Set up time with those people to chat. Get curious about what each person is up to and how their work is going. You may be surprised about what they share and what that could spark for you as you consider potential options for yourself. Aim to have at least 1 conversation a week - and if you are in an industry where the recession is having an significant impact then ramp your chats up to 2-3 conversations each week. BUT an important caveat here - do not let these conversations negatively impact the quality of your work in your current role.