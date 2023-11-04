Learn how you can help area animals in need

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

In this week's Tuesday Tailwagger, Larry Sprinkle shared how you can help CMPD Animal Care & Control: volunteer, foster, even plan a staycation with a special animal.

This week we talked about dozens of cats and dogs available, they are almost at max capacity, which means there are only 10 kennels available.

There are several ways to learn how you can help, you can go online, or call them. Be sure to tune in to Charlotte Today every Tuesday at 11am, to see our latest Tailwagger. https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/adoption/Pages/Petsearch.aspx

