Tune in to “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Premiere TV, the new series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” revs up to give passionate car lovers and superfans of Mattel’s Hot Wheels® the opportunity of a lifetime – turning nostalgic cars from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams. Hosted by car aficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode will invite two superfans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool,” the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages. The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.