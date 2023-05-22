Tunnel to Towers fundraiser

It was a special night, for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To close out the week, last week - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation held a special event at the Quail Hollow Country Club.

The event was hosted by Cheri Thompson, in an effort to raise money for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The guest speaker was Frank Siller, Stephen Sillers older brother. The Foundation does tremendous work in and around the country raising money to help families pay off their mortgages.

Their mission is to help the families who’ve lost loved ones in the line of service and performing their duties. Sometimes the recipients are Gold Star families, families of fallen police officers or firefighters. They also build smart home for veterans. They do this in honor of Stephen Siller, who on September 11, 2001, was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1. Siller had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear. Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

The event featured dinner, and guest speaker Frank Siller who told the story of how heroic his brother Stephen was before he died. The auction at the event raised nearly $400K. “Thank you to Frank and all the folks here in the Carolinas for making this event special” said Thompson.

