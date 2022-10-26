Turn trash into reusable treasure

In fact furniture restoration has been all the rage. Here with more is Terendius David from Junk King. From garage cleanouts to mattress removal, trash removal to debris from a major construction site, Junk King handles jobs of all sizes and shapes. "We pick it up and separate them into to categories from wood to metal, cardboard etc... and often times will donate those goods directly to Goodwill or the Salvation Army" says David. In addition to trash removal, our eco-friendly mission drives us to make sure your junk gets recycled or donated as much as possible with Junk King. Sustainable furniture is trending among consumers, and there’s nothing more eco-friendly than vintage. Furniture restoration is even going viral on TikTok! The demand for secondhand furniture supply is skyrocketing, and that’s where Junk King comes in. Not only does Junk King Charlotte make room for a redesign with their junk removal services, they also reuse, recycle and donate up to 60% of what they haul. This means a steady supply of high-quality used furniture goes to local donation centers where they can find a new home. Turning would be trash into reusable treasure.