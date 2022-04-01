Perfect First Step To Begin Working in TV, Radio, and Film

If you're looking to start the new year with a new job and always wanted to work in TV, Radio, Film, or Digital Social Media - CSB Media Arts Center is the perfect place for you to learn. Classes are taught by local professionals, working in the industry right now. You can check out the website to learn more about classes, and even schedule a tour of the campus. They offer a variety of classes, that will have you working in the industry in a matter of months and in some cases weeks.