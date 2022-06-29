Learn now about Twirl to the World

Twirl to the World has been giving back to the community for 14 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twirl to the World has been giving back to the community for 14 years. Our mission is bringing relief and joy to the world through social advocacy and hardship assistance for vulnerable members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community.

In April 2020, during COVID, they started the Twirl Assistance Program (TAP) which provides emergency financial aid to LGBTQ+ adults in the Charlotte metropolitan area for: groceries, medical care, transportation, and mental healthcare. They also provide year-round opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community and their Allies to come together in a safe, inclusive environment while building awareness, fundraising, and giving back to our local communities.

Their upcoming events include: their Twirl Pride Party on August 20, providing Thanksgiving dinners for Time Out Youth (TOY) and Charlotte Elders, and their 14th Annual Twirl to the World on December 10.

For more information visit them online at TwirltotheWorld.org.

