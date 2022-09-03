Ukrainian chicken shashlik with garlic dill potatoes and a cucumber salad

Ernie Adler shares another delicious recipe

Food and music are among the few things that are universal to every culture bringing people together throughout the world since people started getting together thousands of years ago. While I love music here I focus on the food. Today we’ll talk about the original form of cooking, and that’s bbq/grilling. This method is also universal to every culture in the world because before we had beautiful kitchen we cooked over open fire and now it’s evolved to cooking over various heating sources (wood, charcoal, gas, pellets).

Exploring other culture’s foods is a perfect opportunity to learn a bit more about the people behind the cuisine. In the news over the past few weeks has been the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine against the Ukrainians and others living there. Perhaps learning more about their cuisine and how delicious the cuisine is will prompt some to learn more about the culture and in turn lead more to support them and their desire to a peaceful end to the conflict there. Today we will make Ukrainian shashlik kabobs with chicken and side dish of garlic dill potatoes.

Kabobs are native to every culture because since we started cooking they are simply putting meats and other proteins, seafood, and vegetables on skewers and cooking over wood, gas, charcoal with local preparation and seasonings. Shashlik type kabobs are native to the Caucuses mountain region which borders between Europe and Asia, and borders countries like Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, and in time spread to neighboring countries like Ukraine that were influenced by that region. Shashlik can be made with any meats or poultry you like such as beef, pork chicken, mutton, venison, and even seafood (types that can be skewered like shrimp). To make the best shashlik start the marinade process the day before because the longer your food marinates the tastier it’ll be.

Ukrainian chicken shashlik starts with cutting up boneless chicken breast or thighs into medium bite sized pieces. In a bowl combine grated onion and garlic, Kosher salt, pepper, Italian seasoning blend (rosemary, thyme, oregano, basil), paprika, lemon juice and zest, and mayonnaise. Mix thoroughly and then coat and rub the chicken thoroughly with the marinade, place in a bowl and cover or Ziploc bag and refrigerate overnight. Before skewering let chicken sit covered for about 30 minutes, then skewer making sure that you don’t “overpack” the skewer and in the best case enough to fill the skewer but with a small space between each piece. Pre-heat your grill to 400 degrees and get some fruit wood smoking. Lightly oil the grill and place skewers on the grill, turning ever 5-7 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. For a little more lemon flavor simply squeeze some lemon over the skewers before serving.