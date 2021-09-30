Ultimate vegan nachos with @CookingWithJoya

Tailgating season is here! Chef Joya and Compare Foods have a great recipe for ultimate vegan nachos. They're super easy to make and have a lot of flavor. Start with textured vegetable protein. It looks just like ground meat! That's your first layer. Next is the cheese sauce, made out of cashews. You can add onion powder, garlic powder, cumin and other spices. Top with your favorite toppings like onions, cilantro, corn, black beans.. whatever you like!