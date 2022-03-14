UNCF 8th Annual Mayor's Masked Ball has arrived

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking about a very special event here in Charlotte - taking place this Saturday. We're talking about the 8th Annual U-N-C-F Mayor's Masked Ball. Here with more are, Tiffany L. Jones, Area Development Director for UNCF and Natia Walker, Development Director for UNCF and Erika Duncan from Bank of America.

This is the *the 8th annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball, it’s the signature fundraiser for the United Negro College Fund. “This year UNCF will honor the McCall and Gant families for their significant contribution in education” says Jones. The event is very special, not only does it honor the contribution of those dedicated to education but the money raised go to further the cause of education. “As a volunteer, I saw this first hand and wanted to take on a bigger role and get more involved at the board level” says Walker. “As a graduate of traditional HBCUs, I am living proof of what education and the help of raised funds has done for me and others like me" says Duncan.