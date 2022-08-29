Understanding Medicaid

No one should live without health care coverage. Navigating health care coverage can be challenging but it’s important to understand there are options that can help if you are in need. Medicaid is a type of health insurance coverage that’s available to low-income individuals, as well as some pregnant women, children and people with some disabilities. Medicaid can be offered at a lower cost or often at no cost to you. There is lack of understanding around what Medicaid is and who it supports. Many people may not realize that Medicaid may be an option for them and their family during various stages of life. It is extremely important that families carry health insurance. Health insurance provides financial protection in case you have a serious accident or illness. For example, a broken leg can cost up to $7,500. Health coverage can help protect you from high, unexpected costs. The ultimate ends of health insurance coverage for the individual and communities, including workplace communities of employees and employers, are improved health outcomes and quality of life. Don’t be left in the dark on Medicaid and healthcare. For more information visit Medicaidhelper.com