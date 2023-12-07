United Race Parts business spotlight - sponsored by fifth Third Bank

United Race Parts has found a niche in motorsports

This morning in our fifth third business spotlight we're joined by United Race Parts! Here with all the details on their business is CEO of United Race Parts, Thomas Decker. United Race Parts is a niche company that has provided race parts and equipment for motorsports. “We also supply a lot of European products that people in our industry may or may not be familiar with in the world of motorsports” says Decker. He goes on to say “we also supply the wheel guns to all the teams in NASCAR and we are responsible for all the equipment used in pit stops.”

Founded in 2015, United Race Parts brings years of product experience, product development, factory training and customer experience to every product offering. As the Pit Equipment Headquarters we will build the complete pit equipment package for you with our suppliers and technical partners. United Race Parts is proud to be the ONLY sales and service center in North America for both Dino Paoli and Greaves 3D. Paoli Wheel guns have no competition, there is a reason they are used by the entire F1 and Indycar grids. With products built for specific markets the catalog can be intimidating. We have the knowledge and expertise to recommend the correct package for you.

Our shop uses the best modern equipment and processes available. “We are currently building a shop in the Mooresville area and we are excited about our growth” says Decker. United Race Parts work with local suppliers to provide certified full metallurgical analysis, proprietary body re-finishing and precision custom machining. Never a company to settle with where things are, contact us to find out about our newest product offerings and upcoming product releases. More than just a catalog dealer we carry a full inventory of service parts and equipment to support your team! You will find us track side at events all over the country, contact us to find out what race track we will be at near you!