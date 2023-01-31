United Way is helping and investing in their communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Today united way is joining us with some great investments and changes coming their way Laura Yates Clark" joins us now. We’ve changed the name from United Way of Central Carolinas to the United Way of Greater Charlotte to reflect and connect to the areas, Cabarrus, Union, and Mecklenburg that we serve. All of our branding has been to changed appropriately as well. “We are proud to announce a 16 million dollar investment that will be used to help build and empower the disinvested communities we serve” says Clark. We want to continue to build from the ground up and partner with the people of color who know what the needs are in their community. The mission nationwide has not changed.
United Way brings people together to build strong, equitable communities where everyone can thrive. We are one of the world's largest privately funded charities, we serve 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories -- making life better for 48 million people every year. Through United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and nonprofit partners to boost education, economic mobility, and health resources.
There are always ways to get involved. The United Way is the mission of choice for 1.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors, and 45,000 corporate partners in more than 1,100 communities worldwide. For more information how you can help locally visit UnitedWayGreaterCLT.org.
