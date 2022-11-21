Find the Health Insurance That’s Right for You

UnitedHealthcare shares what you need to know during open enrollment

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Finding the right health coverage to meet you and your family’s specific needs can be both overwhelming and confusing. Whether you are looking for low-cost prescriptions, wanting no-cost access to fitness classes, needing help managing a chronic condition, or searching for a doctor, it’s important to know the options available to you before making healthcare decisions.

No one should live without health coverage and the need for affordable and accessible health insurance options is very important for families. Individual and Family Plans play an important role in helping expand coverage by providing people with a wide range of affordable options. Additionally, with extended eligibility and increased subsidies, many people qualify for plans as low as $0 per month depending on their income.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.