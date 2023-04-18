Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics shares his tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the world we live in seems to become more and more stressful, taking care of ourselves has never been more important. Whether it’s creating better boundaries or upgrading your beauty routine, the self care category is hotter than ever! Here’s are Stanley Owings' top 5 ways to upgrade your beauty self care.

1 - Create the vibe!

The perfect chill music, candles burning and a little aroma therapy goes a long way! Creating the vibe is 1/2 the battle. It sets the scene for a more relaxed self care atmosphere. Make time for more moments like this!

2 - Give yourself a mini at home facial!

Get your crockpot going with some warm water and soft cotton face cloths. Lay back and relax with a warm cloth on your face for about 10/15 minutes. Follow up with a great at-home exfoliation + hydration.

3 - Looking good = Feeling good = Self care!

It’s no surprise to any of us that when you look good, you feel good. Add a Bakuchiol product to your skincare routine! It’s the new IT ingredient and retinol alternative used in clean beauty products. It speeds up your cell renewal and offers a brighter, younger and more radiant skin.

4 - Get More Rest + Look like it!

Getting more rest is a HUGE priority! So it is a must, but in those moments where you need to “cheat” and look like you’re rested when you’re not, Stanley recommends “i’M humble — rest in a tube” from iMpact color cosmetics.

5 - Don’t underestimate the power of a great lipstick!

Liz Taylor said, “Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick and pull yourself together.” I’m with Liz! The awesome thing about lipstick, it’s not just a mood lifter, it’s an affordable luxury. In seconds you look better, feel better and more confident.

