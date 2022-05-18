Upper Cervical Spine Center can help alleviate symptoms from improper alignment

Upper Cervical Spine Center visited Charlotte Today to discuss how improper alignment can lead to many other issues in your body. If someone is not in proper alignment it can lead to them having a a wide range of of aches, pain and organ issues.

Matt Tifft, a former NASCAR driver, used to deal with epilepsy, seizures, anxiety and even had his license removed. Since working with the Upper Cervical Spine Center he has had his license restored, no more epilepsy, seizures, and massively decreased anxiety under upper cervical care.

Upper Cervical Spine Center says they hasve a long track record of helping people move forward from some of the worst of the worst!

The first 10 callers who give them a ring at 704-588-5560 will receive a %50 initial evaluation which is a $450 value. You can also find more information online at UpperCervicalSpineCenterCharlotte.com.

