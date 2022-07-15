Urban Housecall Doctors discuss how to protect yourself from Monkeypox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday on Charlotte Today we discussed how people can protect themselves from MonkeyPox. Our good friends the Urban House Call Doctors, Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob joined us on the couch, to walk us through - what we all need to know about the virus.

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Despite being named “monkeypox”, the source of the disease remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbor the virus and infect people. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in people in several other central and western African countries. Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder; and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.