Summer Vacation Travel sponsored by Embassy Suites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The Summer season is in full swing so we turned to our good friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom to give us more information. This morning, she's sharing what's important to her when getting away this travel season. “I’m travelling with my daughter Gabby and grandson” says Kaufman. We are at the beautiful Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront, is a short walk from the beach. It’s a 10-minute drive from Ocean Breeze water park and Motor World amusement park. Virginia Beach Aquarium is four miles away and Neptune’s Park is a 15-minute walk. Use the oceanfront ballroom for your next event and enjoy Embassy Suites complimentary evening reception.

Kaufman goes on to tell us: "there are so many destinations to choose from like Panama City Beach or Destin Miramar Beach the options plentiful and filled with excitement , entertainment and relaxation."

"This brings back precious memories when I would travel with my mom or go on family vacation to beautiful locations that Embassy Suites offered” says Gabby. She adds “Embassy Suites made traveling fun and I now get to do that with my son."

"We are seeing travelling trends lean towards international destinations pick up” says Kaufman. "The Caribbean is becoming a popular destination and vacationers are flocking to easily get away places like Aruba” says Kaufman.

You won’t go wrong with Embassy Suites. For more information visit embassysuites.com

The Travel Mom, doesn't just talk about great places, she loves to give them away, Kaufman says: "check out my social media @TheTravelMom on how you can get 2 nights at any of the Embassy Suites properties. Just travel along, and watch our video at Embassy Suites." @TheTravelMom (on Facebook and instagram)

