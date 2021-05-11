All Charlotte Together Vaccination Drive coming soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cardinal Innovations Healthcare is hosting the All Charlotte Together Vaccination Drive on Saturday, May 15 from 12-4pm. The event will be held at Movement School Eastland, located at 5249 Central Avenue in Charlotte. To make an appointment visit www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19. You can also call 980-314-9400. Walk ins are also welcome and anyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the free vaccine.