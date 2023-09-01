If you're an adult with COPD or Asthma, Pertussis can result in severe complications

Vaccinations help prevent pertussis (whooping cough)

If you're an adult with COPD or Asthma, Pertussis can result in severe complications.

For people who know little about it, Pertussis or Whooping Cough is a serious respiratory illness.

Doctors want you to know, vaccinations are the best way to protect against Pertussis.

Whooping Cough (Pertussis) can cause serious illness in people of all ages but is most dangerous for babies.

According to the CDC website: Babies and young children should get five shots of DTaP between the ages of 2 months and 6 years.

Older children and teens should get one shot of Tdap between the ages of 11 and 12 years.

Women should get Tdap during the early part of the 3rd trimester of each pregnancy.

All adults who have never received one should get a shot of Tdap.

Speak to your healthcare provider to make sure you are up to date on your vaccination.

You can learn more at Lung.org.

