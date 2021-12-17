Your questions answered about the vaccine and booster shot for kids

What people need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

What do people need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11?

Children are at risk of getting the virus just like everyone else, and the vaccine provides a safe, tested way to help keep them healthy. COVID-19 vaccines for children are important to get them back to safely being with their family and friends and will help them to be safe in the classroom, play sports, participate in school theater, attend events, etc.

Are the COVID-19 vaccines for children the same as the vaccines people 12 and older receive?

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 can only receive a lower-dose Pfizer vaccine. This is the only one approved at this time for children between those ages. It’s a third of the dose that people 12 and older get. And smaller needles designed specifically for children are used.

What do you say to people who are nervous about getting their child vaccinated or who think they’re at lower risk of getting COVID-19?

Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else. In fact, pediatric cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. rose by about 240% during the most recent surge. COVID-19 vaccines for children are important to get them back to safely being with their family and friends and doing the activities they love.

Will children have to get a second shot?

Yes, they should receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine three weeks after their first shot.

What are the side effects for children who get vaccinated?

The side effects are similar to adults: a sore arm, headache, and being tired or achy for a day or two. The momentary discomfort far outweighs the risks and impact that we’ve seen COVID-19 have on children and adults. The COVID-19 vaccine is the safest way to protect our children.



Where can parents and guardians go to get their child vaccinated?

Because the dosage for children ages 5 to 11 is smaller, it may not be available everywhere. But, children can get vaccinated at any location that has the smaller dose of Pfizer available—and that includes local pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and grocery stores. Some pediatricians, doctors’ offices and hospitals will also have them. Parents can use the vaccine finder at MySpot.nc.gov. If you need help making an appointment, you can call the North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Can families get vaccinated together?

Yes. We also have family vaccination sites across the state so that every North Carolinian has a spot to take their shot. Our family vaccination sites are located in 9 counties. These include Buncombe, Burke, Forsyth, Lenoir, Pasquotank, Robeson, Sampson, Vance, and Wilson.

Is the vaccine free for children?

Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine is free everywhere, regardless of insurance and immigration status. Parental consent is required.

When is the best time to get my child vaccinated?

If you are able to, consider getting your child vaccinated on a day when they could rest in case they feel sore or tired. Every child will be different.

What is a COVID-19 booster shot?

To continue to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 as we head into the winter, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends all eligible individuals receive their booster shot. COVID-19, boosters are now available to all North Carolinians 18 and older. If you are over 50 or high-risk, you should get a booster now.

Who should get their booster shot?

Everyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, should get a booster 2 months after their first dose. Given their risk factors, those who are over 50 or at high-risk because of a medical condition or where they live or work should get a booster now. Get a booster anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. Booster doses are free for everyone. No insurance or doctor's note is needed.

Another important change to the FDA and CDC’s booster guidance is that fully vaccinated people who received their first COVID-19 vaccines outside of the U.S. or in clinical trials with a brand not currently authorized can now receive a Pfizer booster shot when they are eligible (after 6 months). This is a really important change for many of our immigrant and Latino communities that we want to make sure North Carolinians know about.

We have a booster eligibility quiz on our website that will help you determine if you should get a booster. Check it out at MySpot.nc.gov.

Are there additional recommendations we should be aware of for all three booster options?

Yes. As always, if you are unsure if you should get a booster, or if you have additional questions, we encourage you to talk to your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist. They can provide additional support.

Which booster should people get?

People are now able to get any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. Limited evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines – Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech – more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As mentioned, speak with a health care provider if you have questions about which booster is right for you.

Where can North Carolinians get their booster shot?

You can get a booster anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. You do not need a doctor's note to get a booster shot. You'll need to know the dates of your vaccination and confirm what brand you got originally. If you have more questions, we encourage you to call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567, or visit MySpot.nc.gov.