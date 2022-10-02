Valentine tips for singles

Tips to enjoy your Valentine's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many single people, Valentine’s day can be triggering. They see pictures of happy couples on Instagram and become discouraged. They’re bombarded by red balloons and heart shaped boxes of chocolate as they go through the stores. Certified Life Coach and Podcast Host, Colleen Odegaard joins us now with some advice on what to do if the holiday has you feeling bummed out.

Tip 1: You do have love in your life even if it’s not romantic love. Celebrate the love of friends and family! Remember, this holiday it’s really just a Hallmark holiday.

Tip 2: Buy yourself flowers, or shoes, or botox… whatever you want! It is okay to splurge and treat yourself, you'll be glad you did.

Tip 3: Write yourself a letter is a great idea and can be comforting.

Tip 4: If you want romantic love in your life, you’ll get it… by becoming the kind of partner you’d like to have. Work on yourself as you wait for love.