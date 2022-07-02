Valentine's Day date ideas

SOS Romance Planning shares some tips to make Valentine's special

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Choosing the perfect date for Valentine's Day can be tricky. You want it to be special, but not the same thing that everyone else is doing! Danielle Price from SOS Romance Planning has some great ideas to get romantic this Valentines.

The first option is to change it up on your typical dinner. Create a private dinner experience with a personal chef!

If you opt for the at-home date night idea, set the mood with a romantic room design. Gather some romantic décor and get your home in the spirit of the holiday.