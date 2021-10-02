x
Sweets, bubbly and beauty gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Check out these gifts your Valentine will love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some great Valentine's Day gift finds!

 Lily's Sweets is a no sugar added chocolate botanically sweetened with Stevia, which delivers the smooth, rich taste chocolate lovers crave.

 Chloe Prosecco Rosé is the perfect Valentine's Day, entertaining, gift-giving, or treating yourself wine.

 For vibrant, fresh-faced complexion this season and beyond try the Bioré Brightening Collection.

 Eylure London PROMAGNETIC Eyeliner & Lash System is an innovative magnetic lash system requiring no glue.

