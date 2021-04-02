Cupid worthy gift ideas for Valentine's day

Say I love you with cupcakes and cute gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her top picks for Valentine's Day!

Baked by Melissa offers delicious bite-size Valentine's Day cupcakes & gift boxes shipped nationwide! Send love anywhere in the country by visiting BakedByMelissa.com – reserve your arrival date now.

Discover all the ways to say "I love you" with unique gifts from independent artists at Minted

Get extra cheesy this Valentine's Day with Whisps Limited Edition Valentine's Day Cheesygram Pack, complete with 100 stickers and 10 pre-portioned packs to surprise friends and family with a treat that's sure to make them melt.

The Best Kept Beauty Secret: Fishers Finery 25 Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase.