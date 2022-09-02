Valentine's Day gift ideas

Check out these fun gifts that are perfect for Valentine's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine's Day Healthy Treats and Sweets Segment

1. Atoria's Family Bakery

We've got heart eyes for these adorable little Chocolate Raspberry Lavash Hearts made with Atoria's Family Bakery Lavash. Perfect for Valentine’s Day – or any time you crave a sweet treat. Simple & quick to make, this recipe is fun for the entire family to create & enjoy. Available at Sprouts Farmers Market in the Charlotte area, Atoria’s Family Bakery bakes real bread with simple, non-GMO ingredients and never uses artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. Their bread is perfect for wraps, pinwheels, flatbread pizza, and panini, etc. Atoria’s Family Bakery offers a variety of tasty low-carb breads, including NEW Roasted Red Pepper Mini Lavash, Cauliflower & Coconut Mini Lavash, Whole Grain & Flax Mini Lavash, Traditional Flatbread, Garlic Naan Flatbread & more. Non-GMO and Vegan. Learn more at https://shopatoriasfamilybakery.com/.

2.Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. Sugar Cookie Mix

Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. Sugar Cookie Mix makes it a breeze to make your own allergy-friendly sugar cookie cut-out cookies to share with friends and family! Made without grains, eggs, dairy or nuts, everyone can have a delicious treat on Valentine's Day! Enjoy this mix for beautiful drop cookies, or roll-out into fancy cut-outs for holidays, birthdays and more. Store in fridge or freezer to preserve freshness. Cake mixes in the Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. line include Choconot Fudge and Cinnawin Spice, and Cookie Mixes include Oatmeal Schmoatmeal, 'Cut-Out' Sugar Cookie, and Caro'Bout Fudge Cookie. https://eatgangster.com/

3.Sweet Chaos Drizzles

Move over chocolate, drizzled popcorn is the new treat to give this Valentine's Day! Sweet Chaos offers mouthwatering flavors to tempt your loved one's taste buds, such as Cold Stone Creamery Cake Batter, Peanut Butter and Black & White! Sweet Chaos Drizzles are Gluten Free, made with Non-GMO popcorn, and have NO artificial colors or flavors. Handmade kettle corn made by real people. Non-GMO popcorn is popped in Coconut Oil, with just the right amount of Cane Sugar and Sea Salt, and then sprinkled with delectable drizzles! Learn more at https://sweetchaos.com/.

4.Jax’s Monster Mix

A fun and tasty snack, Jax’s Monster Mix is a gluten-free, peanut-free snack mix for kids of all ages. Jax’s Monster Mix contains a delicious mixture of sesame sticks, chocolate covered sunflower seeds, unsulphured dried fruit such as mango & papaya, and organic coconut chips, and will give your little ones the fuel they need to get through the day. Comes in perfectly portioned snack packs to pass out on Valentine’s Day instead of candy! Gluten-Free. Peanut-Free. https://getjaxs.com/

5.Valentines Label Gift Packs from Mabel's Labels

The oh-so adorable NEW Valentines Label Gift Packs are the sweetest way to personalize your kid's daycare or school gear. They are available in 8 Valentine-themed designs exclusive to this product. These labels make a wonderful personalized gift for classmates and friends and are a great alternative to traditional candy and cards. Each label pack includes six sets of 5 peel and stick labels plus a Bag Tag for $30.00. Additional sets can be added for $5. Waterproof. Dishwasher safe. Durable. https://mabelslabels.com/en_US/valentines-label-gift-packs.html

6.Handzies Soap + Water Wipes