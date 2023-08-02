A Valentine’s Day workout with your partner

Share a workout with your valentines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today’s Valentine's workout we want you to partner up with friend, family member or BFF and join Motivational Fitness Trainer, Meghan Trainor as she takes you through a Valentine's partner workout. These are some fun exercises that will get you motivated when you know that you are not alone and that you have your partner to push and inspire you. To get the maximum benefit do 10 - 20 repetitions and go through the exercises at least 3 times or 3 rounds.

Exercise 1: Plank hand claps – Get down in a plank position and face your partner and alternate hand claps. Keep the core pull in tightly and do a set of 10 hand claps. After Claps hold a plank for 15 seconds.

Exercise 2: Squat Jump Claps – This is another fun exercises that will work your quads and glute area. You can modify the double high five claps by taking out the jump. Face each other and do a set of 10 squat jump claps.

Exercise 3: Seated Twist Claps – here is another fun exercise that work on your obliques. Sit down side to side but facing away from each other. Twist to one side to clap your partner's hand. If you want to take it up a notch, lift your feet off the floor and lean slightly back . Do 20 reps.

Exercise 4: Skater Claps – Stand up and face each other and hop side to side in the same direction as you clap hands. Now hop to the other side. Continue exercise for 20 reps.

These exercise build trust and closeness with your partner. They are fun to do and they will get your heart rate up.