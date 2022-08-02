Valentine's dinner for dudes

A simple recipe men can cook up for their valentine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Check out this Valentine's Day dinner dudes can make for their sweetie! This recipe is simple and easy to follow, but will impress their significant other.

Starter: heart shaped pimento cheese with crackers (store bought pimento cheese)

Main Course: grilled surf and turf ..steak and shrimp kabobs with pesto sauce over bed of greens

Chocolate dipped strawberries (store bought)

For this recipe the men will really be assembling the meal more than cooking, but it's still impressive to their partner and only thing that needs to be cooked is the surf and turf.