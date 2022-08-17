Check out Vanity House this weekend for Charlotte Pride

They have performances all over town this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pride is back in Charlotte this weekend! The Vanity House Is so excited to be having a weekend of events in accompaniment with Charlotte Pride.

Friday night they will be featuring Rupauls Dragrace favorite Laganja, along with all the Vanity house divas (hosted by Erica Chanel). Saturday morning they will be hosting a two seating brunch minutes from the mainstage at Angelines, after that you can head on up to the rooftop to enjoy and early days party with a crew of local LGBTQ DJs and some of the best views in town.

The party continues Saturday night as they Welcome from Rupauls drag race, Jasmine Kennedie and another all star cast of entertainment.

SUnday you can catch them walking in the parade from 1pm-4pm! For more information and to find all of the pride events, head online to TheVanityHouseInc.com.

