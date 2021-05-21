Enjoy a vegan picnic with vegan wine and vegan donuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you eat a vegan diet, or even if you don't, this is the event for you! The Carolina Beer Temple Charlotte is hosting a Vegan Picnic on Thursday May 27th. They will be pairing delicious wines from Tarpon Cellars Cambaro Vintage with vegan donuts from Uncle Paulie's Donuts. The event will begin at 6:30pm and your ticket gets you a tasting of the different wines and donuts. The perfect date night or evening with friends!