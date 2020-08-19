Vegetarian substitute for crab cakes

Cook mushrooms and onion on low heat in 1 tbsp butter with some salt, covered so they completely cook which is about 5-7 minutes. Try not to brown them so they look more like crab meat. Remove any excess juices. Chop the mushrooms into crab meat size pieces and add the remaining ingredients. Chill for at least 30 minutes to an hour to firm up. Make into 4 patties and heat a pan on medium high with butter. Saute on both sides until golden brown and serve warm. I like to garnish them with spicy mayonnaise, made with sriracha mixed with mayonaise and a squeeze of lemon juice.