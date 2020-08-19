Vegetarian substitute for crab cakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — https://www.sunninghilljillkids.com
Mushroom Cakes Incognito
Makes 4 cakes
These will even fool your 'crab cake loving friends'
1/2 lb lions mane mushrooms
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 large egg yolk
1/4 cup finely crushed gluten free or regular plain crackers ( love local company Simple Mills gluten free crackers))
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
sea salt and black pepper to taste
1 tbsp finely chopped flat leaf parsley
1 tsp lemon juice and freshly cut lemon to garnish
1/2-1 tsp old bay seasoning
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 rounded tbsps avocado oil mayonnaise
1 tsp dijon mustard
Break the mushrooms into manageable sized pieces and if clean don't wash but if dirty, rinse quickly and dry thoroughly.
Cook mushrooms and onion on low heat in 1 tbsp butter with some salt, covered so they completely cook which is about 5-7 minutes. Try not to brown them so they look more like crab meat. Remove any excess juices. Chop the mushrooms into crab meat size pieces and add the remaining ingredients. Chill for at least 30 minutes to an hour to firm up. Make into 4 patties and heat a pan on medium high with butter. Saute on both sides until golden brown and serve warm. I like to garnish them with spicy mayonnaise, made with sriracha mixed with mayonaise and a squeeze of lemon juice.