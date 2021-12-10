Learn more about Venezuela during Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
We are celebrating national Hispanic Heritage month with Compare Foods.
Take a look at the beauty of Venezuela where you can chase waterfalls and scale mountains without peaks all in the same day. Venezuela is home to the world's tallest waterfall - Angel Falls. It's also one of 3 countries in South America where you can find tepuis - large mountains with high sides and flat tops.
The unique combination of mineral-rich soil and climate produces some of the world's finest cacao beans. Which means rich, aromatic chocolate produced for your taste buds.
Follow Compare Foods Charlotte on social media to keep learning more about the amazing countries in Latin and South America.