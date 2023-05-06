Verizon announces the launch of "My Plan"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Charlotte Today's Mia Atkins was on hand with Verizon, as they handed out "Perks for Pups" gift bags.

Hollywood Feed hosted Verizon's "Call For Kindness Campaign."

Verizon's Kacie Holder tells us, "Verizon's Call For Kindness Campaign is all about spreading kindness throughout the community and to our customers, to encourage people to spread kindness themselves."

The new Verizon "My Plan," - puts customers in charge to customize their own plan...people also get to pick their own perks. (#ACallForKindnessCampaign)

Holder says: "the My Plan approach is the first wireless plan in the country that puts the customer in charge."

Verizon's "Perks for Pups" gift bags were packed with treats, toys, and other special surprises.

There are two options to the Verizon My Plan:

Welcome or Plus...the best part you get the perks you need, and only pay for the perks you want

To learn more go to: verizonwireless.com or log into your My Verizon App

